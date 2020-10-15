College, school sealed in Balakot, Baffa over corona cases

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Wednesday sealed Government Degree College Balakot and the Government Higher Secondary School Baffa-Pakhal after a number of students and teachers of both the institutions tested positive for coronavirus.

Assistant Commissioners of Balakot and Baffa-Pakhal tehsils sealed the Government Degree College Balakot and the Government Higher Secondary School Baffa, respectively, after a number of teachers and students tested positive for Covid-19.

“The Tehsil Municipal Administration has started disinfecting the building of the degree college Balakot,” said an official.

Sources in the Health Department said that three professors and two students of the Government Degree College Balakot and three students of the Government Higher Secondary School Baffa tested positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, the tehsil administration started a crackdown against the hoarders in Balakot.

Assistant Commissioner Nawab Sameer Laghari sealed many godowns where a large quantity of wheat had been stocked illegally. Oghi college: The people of Oghi have demanded of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to order the start of academic sessions at the newly-built Government Degree College for Women.

“The college building, which was built in 2017, has been inaugurated twice since then by Pakistan by the Tehreek-i-Insaf governments but academic sessions have not started as yet,” Khalid Iqbal, a former councillor, told reporters in Oghi on Wednesday.

A group of people belonging to different parts of Oghi and led by Khalid Iqbal said that there was no girl’s college in the entire tehsil and the previous PTI government approved and constructed a degree college at a piece of 45 kanals of land and inaugurated it in 2018.

“We have started a crackdown against the hoarders and sealed wheat stock dumped at the mega shops in the city and its suburbs,” Mr Lughari told reporters.