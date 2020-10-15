Protest staged against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The members of the journalist community on Wednesday continued their protest against the arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his immediate release.

The protesters gathered outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to express anger at the internment of the head of the largest media group of the country.

They were carrying banners and placards and raised slogans and demanded the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who had been under detention since March 12 of this year.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Salim Kashmiri, Arshad Aziz Malik, Yousaf Ali, Shakeel Farman Ali, Farmanullah Jan, Gohar Ali, Amjad Hadi, Qaiser Khan, Ehtesham Toru and others.The speakers criticised the government for targeting the Jang Media Group and its chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman to force them into submission.

They were concerned that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been behind bars for the last 217 days on cooked-up charges and denied a bail, which, otherwise, was his right.

The protesters flayed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for pressurising the opposition parties and the independent media.

They questioned the NAB inaction over the huge graft scandals and named wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project to back their point. The speakers demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.