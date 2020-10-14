Circular debt and IMF’s demand: Rs850b PHPL’s debt to be marked as public debt

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet scheduled to meet today (Wednesday) with a heavy agenda of conversion of more than Rs850 billion Power Holding Private Limited’s (PHPL) debt to public debt as it was a major demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Finance Division has submitted a summary to the ECC asking for the company’s debt conversion, as it was one of the near-term measures the government had agreed with the Fund to reduce/contain the energy sector circular debt. In December 2019, IMF Executive Board Completed the First Review of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility in which it was agreed, “The government (Pakistan) will absorb PHPL into its budget, fully recognising the liabilities in PHPL as debt of the government of Pakistan and taking over the servicing of the loans contained in PHPL.” PHPL is a government-owned entity established for the purpose of securing financing for the power sector. About of the circular debt is held by it. Circular debt is the cash flow shortfall incurred in the power sector from the non-payment of obligations by consumers, distribution companies, and the government.

The Power Division has also asked for writing off of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) loan along with markup/interest, cost and other charges in relation to advance payment for Karkey Karadeniz Elektrik Uretim A.S. (Karkey) or to allow government of Pakistan grant for repayments thereof. The committee will also take up a summary of the Ministry of information and broadcasting that seek allocation of additional funds for payment of media campaign launched on 5th August 2020.

ECC is also likely to give approval of a technical supplementary grant of Rs5 billion to Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) for enhancing its interest free loan program and access of poor to the financial services.

In order to enhance the scope of the IFL programme through provision of an additional amount of Rs5 billion as directed by the PM, the division initiated a summary to the ECC for the release of this fund.