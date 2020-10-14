Pak embassy holds tourism moot

JAKARTA: The Embassy of Pakistan in collaboration with the Batiq Travel Services Indonesia held a tourism promotion conference on Tuesday in the Embassy’s compound.

The Conference was planned while strictly adhering to the protocols related to COVID-19 by the governorate of Jakarta, says a press release.

The event was attended by over twenty travel agencies and tour leaders including a few firms involved in Umra and religious tourism. The country head of the Sri Lankan Airlines in Jakarta, also attended the event.

The Charge d’Affaires Sajjad Haider Khan welcomed the guests and appreciated their participation in the event despite relatively difficult times. Subsequently, Khan gave a detailed briefing on Pakistan covering history, geography, economy, and most importantly the thriving tourism potential of the country.