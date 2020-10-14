‘Interfaith harmony councils to be formed’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, has said interfaith harmony councils will be established all over the country to promote religious tolerance among the people of different religions and religious sects.

Interfaith dialogue is urgently required to eradicate the menace of sectarian violence, extremism and terrorism,” he said while talking to the newsmen here on Tuesday. Ashrafi said topics on religious tolerance will be made part of curriculum at schools and colleges to promote religious harmony, besides training workshops will also be arranged on conventional challenges for Ulema, Mashaykh and staff of seminaries.

He said misuse of the blasphemy law has been contained to a large extent during the last two years in the country, adding joint sittings of representatives of different religions and religious schools of thought should be held regularly to promote religious harmony and interfaith dialogue. He said the government was working to resolve the challenges of expatriate Pakistanis imprisoned abroad and facing other issues in the wake of Covid-19.

Ashrafi said the month of Rabi-ul-Awal will be commemorated in accordance with the message of Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (SAW) related to peace, affection and leniency. “Religious seminars and congregations will be held during the month of Rabi-ul-Awal on the topics of peace, affection, unity and leniency in the light of Seerat-e-Tayyaba,” he said.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan has categorically defined rights of minorities living in Pakistan and any organisation or individual can't be allowed to seize minorities' rights. He said the interfaith dialogue and intersect harmony is the best and ideal way for peaceful coexistence in the society.

Ashrafi also announced that on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, interfaith harmony councils will be established all over the country at union and tehsil councils level to promote harmony in the society.

Responding to a question, Tahir Ashrafi said reduction has been witnessed in blasphemy cases in the country. He said leadership of different religious schools of thought played a very positive role to keep check on misuse of blasphemy issues and cases.

Interfaith harmony councils will also prove a positive initiative to check misuse of blasphemy laws, he said, adding killers of Maulana Dr Adil Khan should be exposed and taken to task. “Pakistan has evidence to prove that Indian elements are involved in fomenting sectarian violence in Pakistan,” he said and added Prime Minister Imran Khan is playing a very effective and proactive role to strengthen Pakistan's relations with Arab countries.

He said the government is committed to resolving the problems of Pakistanis languishing in jails on petty issues in the UAE and other Arab countries. Replying to another question, Tahir Ashrafi said Pakistan is playing a positive role for the unity of Muslim Ummah, adding with the unity of Muslim Ummah, issues of Kashmir and Palestine could also be resolved.