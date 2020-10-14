Clerks set to stage sit-in in capital today

ISLAMABAD: The caravans of All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) have started reaching the federal capital to stage a sit-in in front of the Parliament House on Wednesday (today).

The Apca has also announced a countrywide pen-down strike for four days and it could continue till acceptance of their demands.

On the other hand, the district administration has sealed off the Red Zone with barbed wire and containers to deny entry to the protesters.

Apca President Haji Muhammad Irshad told this reporter that government employees from all the four provinces were reaching Islamabad to stage a sit-in for an indefinite period.

He said the government was trying to arrest clerks but they will reach Islamabad at any cost.

He said the government should take their demand seriously and warned that if it tried to use force against the protestors, they will lock down all streets and mohallahs of the country.

According to the set schedule, the protestors will march from Polyclinic to Parliament House where they will stage a sit-in.

Apca Balochistan caravan led by Naseer Ahmed Khan Kakar, All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Sindh led by Asadullah Khan Durrani, Apca KP caravan led by Muhammad Sudeer Khan, Apca Azad Kashmir led by Raja Muhammad Rasheed, and Apca Islamabad led by Tariq Sialvi are on their way to the capital.