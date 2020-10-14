PPP won’t accept any umpire, believes in supremacy of Constitution

ISLAMABAD: The PPP said it will not accept any umpire and believes only in supremacy of Constitution and law.

“The government is trying its best to start a quarrel between institutions and the Opposition but will fail miserably,” said Senator Mustafa Nawaz Kohkhar, spokesman to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing a press conference Tuesday along with PPP media coordinator Nazir Dhoki.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Kohkhar said the government has the narrative that the Opposition is strengthening Indian narrative whereas the army chief has very candidly said constructive criticism is good for the system. “The world recognises the parliamentary system and the PPP wants supremacy of Constitution and the parliament,” he added.

He said narrative of the country should revolve around the problems faced by the people and measures to solve them but unfortunately due to this, the government is on auto-pilot and its narrative is political victimisation.

He questioned that a person who has resigned from one position can run the mega project like CPEC. “The people have the right to know why he resigned or was forced to resign,” he said.

He said CPEC is not the priority of this government because if it were so then the government should have tabled this ordinance to make it an act of parliament. “The government did not display seriousness on CPEC and if legislation was done for FATF then why not on CPEC,” he asked. He said if government brings legislation then the Opposition will have to see it first and then it will take decision on the issue. He said the PPP will not accept any head of CPEC whose credibility has become suspicious.

Khokhar said people are crying under the burden of price-hike. “Every food item from wheat to sugar and tomato to cooking oil have become out of the reach of people,” he added.

He said a middle class person is unable to pay the school fee of his children. “The tariff of electricity and gas has shot up and people can no more afford these necessities of life,” he further added.

He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead a rally from Lalamusa to Gujranwala and the public gathering will be a success in Gujranwala on October 18. The PDM will also hold public gatherings in Karachi and Quetta.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said by involving Tiger Force to check price-hike, prime minister wants to create anarchy in the country. He said at the moment no country in the word trust Pakistan and we have become isolated in the comity of nations. “The PDM is going to people to present its case,” he added.

To a question, Kohkhar said no one should believe in the disinformation the government is spreading on the issue of resignations from the parliament because we will cross the bridge when the time will come. “The government will be no more way before the resignations,” he added. He said peaceful protests are the right of every citizen.