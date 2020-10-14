Ladakh Union Territory illegal: China

BEIJING: China does not recognize the Ladakh Union Territory illegally set up by India and the Arunachal Pradesh, Chinese Foreign Ministry''s Spokesperson Zhao Likjian said on Tuesday.

"First, I want to make it clear that China does not recognise the Ladakh Union Territory, illegally set up by the Indian side and the Arunachal Pradesh," he said during his regular briefing.

"We stand against the development of infrastructure facilities, aimed at military contention along the border area, " he added.

He said that based on the two sides consensus, neither should take actions along the border that might escalate the situation that is to avoid undermining the two sides'' efforts to ease the situation.

Zhao pointed out that for some time the Indian side has been ramping up infrastructure development along the border and stepping up military deployment that is the root-cause for the tensions between the two sides.

"We urge the Indian side to earnestly implement our consensus and refrain from actions that might escalate the situation and take concrete measures to safeguard peace and tranquility along the border," he added.

According to reports, India has opened a series of new bridges. Many of them providing all-weather access to its disputed border with China.

Around eight bridges were opened in Ladakh province, eight in Arunachal Pradesh and four in the Himalayan region.