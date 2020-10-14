FBR approves policy to appoint advisers, advocates on panel

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has approved the policy to appoint legal advisers and advocates on the panel of FBR.

The policy has been approved in 6th Board-in-Council meeting held on 25th September. In the light of directions of the prime minister, amendment in Rules of Business-1973 has been made which has empowered the FBR to hire legal advisors and advocates on the panel of FBR and fix the professional fees. The policy envisages the eligibility, experience and selection process for appointment of advocates as panel advocates and legal advisors.