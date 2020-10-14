close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Mehtab Haider
October 14, 2020

FBR approves policy to appoint advisers, advocates on panel

National

Mehtab Haider
October 14, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has approved the policy to appoint legal advisers and advocates on the panel of FBR.

The policy has been approved in 6th Board-in-Council meeting held on 25th September. In the light of directions of the prime minister, amendment in Rules of Business-1973 has been made which has empowered the FBR to hire legal advisors and advocates on the panel of FBR and fix the professional fees. The policy envisages the eligibility, experience and selection process for appointment of advocates as panel advocates and legal advisors.

Latest News

More From Pakistan