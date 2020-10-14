Security of diplomatic facilities beefed up

ISLAMABAD: The security of diplomatic facilities and diplomats in the federal capital has been beefed up at the face of upcoming political turmoil in the country while certain countries, which have recognized Israel and slated to accord recognition to the Jews state, have also been provided with additional security cover.

Well-placed sources told The News here on Tuesday evening that the steps have been taken keeping in view of intelligence-gathering outfits’ reports regarding a threat perception for different embassies against the backdrop of efforts for destabilization in the host country. Bahrain Ambassador Muhammad Ebrahim Muhammad Abdulqader who is also Dean of Arab envoys in Pakistan and one of the senior most diplomats posted in Islamabad told this scribe that security for his embassy has been enhanced early this week, but his embassy hasn’t received any threat whatsoever from anyone on any behalf.

Bahrain that accepted the right to existence of Israel way back in May 2018 and established diplomatic ties with it last month received mixed reaction from Muslim countries about its decision. Pakistan and Bahrain have been enjoying cordial relations ever since the establishment of Bahrain Kingdom. It is widely respected for its close proximity with Saudi Arabia as an additional factor. Ambassador Ebrahim is of the view that Bahrain is sovereign in its policies and decisions. It will continue to safeguard the interests of Palestine and play its role for the Muslim Ummah on all forums including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In the presence of more than two dozen countries’ ambassadors/high commissioners in Pakistan, who have diplomatic relations with Israel, the decision of another country for having relations with it doesn’t alter the status of its ties with the host country.

The Bahrain envoy termed the decision in the best interests of people of the region and Bahrain itself. The ambassador maintained that the Bahrain embassy is working with the required strength of diplomats and staff as its operation is unaffected by any reason. The COVID-19 did have its impact for a couple of weeks on the working but now it has returned to normalcy.

To a query, Ambassador Ebrahim said he has always been comfortable in performing his functions in Pakistan without any trouble considering himself among brothers. He appreciated the decision to enhance the security of the embassies. The sources pointed out that another influential Arab country that has recognized Israel is also continuing its operations smoothly although its ambassador is away for few days.