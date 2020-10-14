Smuggled diesel causes supply glut

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI) on Tuesday called on the government to stringently curb the smuggling of diesel in the country for dealing with low offtake of the fuel by oil marketing companies from local refineries.

The think tank, which works on the energy sector, cautioned that wrong assessment of the situation and ad hoc remedial measures by the relevant authorities wouldn’t address the emerging crisis-like situation, which could potentially disrupt the oil supply chain in the country.

It should be recalled that local refineries have earlier warned about impending shutdown with their tanks filling up due to low uplifting of refined products, especially diesel by the Oil Marketing Companies.

“The situation, if not addressed urgently, could impact refinery throughput and affect local crude fields also. It could soon start impacting furnace oil availability,” Dr Ilyas Fazil, distinguished fellow at the IPI, said in a statement here on Tuesday.

Refineries are finding themselves in the situation because their group OMCs and the companies with whom they have long-term arrangements are not lifting their products.

As a result, the Ministry of Energy’s Petroleum Division is forcing the OMCs, which do not have local contracts, to cancel their import orders and buy from the local refineries. “MoEPD seems to be playing the same card as in June, namely blame game rather than proactively resolving issues,” Dr Fazil regretted.

The issue of lower uplifting of diesel is mainly because of the influx of smuggled Iranian diesel in the market, which resulted in significant variation from the planned sales and ultimately led to the supply glut. As the demand of diesel reduced in the market, the building up of inventories is unavoidable.

Some quarters have begun suggesting that the situation emerged because of the new fortnightly oil pricing mechanism, notwithstanding the fact that the new arrangement is good for refineries, OMCs and the consumers alike.

Refineries and OMCs, the IPI emphasised, had been facing the same risk of inventory losses under previous monthly pricing mechanism. The revised pricing mechanism helped to address the challenge of significant volatility in the oil products pricing in Pakistan and was mutually beneficial for all stakeholders.

The IPI proposed that the refineries should execute take or pay agreements with the OMCs for establishing certain volumes for each supply period. Such an arrangement, it is believed, will address the challenge of non-upliftment of product faced by the refineries and would simultaneously tackle the issue of supply curtailment by refineries during periods when the pricing situation is not favorable for them. The IPI emphasised the need for a better understanding of market dynamics and avoiding haphazard decision making, which is done without taking in view all the pros and cons of the situation.