NAB to double up efforts to root out corruption: Chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that logical conclusion of white collar crime mega corruption cases is a challenging task but NAB is determined to root out corruption by putting double efforts for ensuring corruption free Pakistan.

“NAB is an apex national anti-corruption organisation which has no affiliation with any party, group or individual as the NAB’s only affiliation is with the state of Pakistan,” he said while chairing a meeting of to review overall performance of NAB

at NAB Headquarters on Tuesday.

The NAB chairman said the anti-corruption body will not come under any pressure/criticism of any accused person and will continue to work transparently, fairly, professionally and independently on the basis of solid evidence against the accused persons as per law.

During the meeting, it was informed that Operation and Prosecution Divisions of NAB are working closely in order to have legal assistance to NAB’s Operations Division and all regional bureaus of NAB in conduct of complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations as per law and pleading cases of NAB in respected courts.

It was informed in the meeting that the directions of the NAB chairman, Prosecution Divisions have been revamped by inducting experienced legal consultants/special prosecutors.

Due to constant deliberations, monitoring and performance analysis of Operations and Prosecution Division, the overall conviction ratio is approximately 68.8 percent in the respected accountability courts which is one of the best conviction ratios as compared to other anti-corruption organisations in Pakistan.

It was informed that NAB has not only recovered Rs466 billion since its inception but deposited in the national exchequer as per law.

While speaking in the meeting, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said as per a report of the Gillani and Gallop survey, 59 people have shown confidence upon NAB. “Pakistan is considered as a role model for Saarc countries in eradication of corruption due to NAB’s efforts,” he said.

He said the World Economic Forum and Transparency International Pakistan have appreciated NAB’s efforts against corruption. Pakistan is the first Chairman of Saarc Anti-Corruption Forum which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB efforts.

He said that NAB is the focal organisation of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) which is pride for Pakistan due to NAB efforts.

He said the NAB is the only Organisation in the world to which China has signed an MOU to oversee CEPC projects in Pakistan. He said the NAB has introduced a Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers.

He said the NAB has established its own forensic science laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi which is helping in improving the quality of investigations on a scientific basis.

He said the NAB has received more complaints in 2020 as compared to the same period of 2019 which shows that people have shown trust upon NAB.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said the NAB had established more 50 thousands character building societies in universities and colleges in collaboration with HEC in order to aware youth about the ill-effects of corruption at an early age besides establishing prevention committees in order to identify and to plug loopholes.

The NAB chairman directed all bureaus of NAB to use all available resources to nab corrupt and arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders so that they could be brought to justice and to recover looted money and deposit in national exchequer which is their national duty.