KP govt to send 5 students abroad every year for studies, says minister

PESHAWAR: Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai said on Tuesday that the provincial government was taking steps to create opportunities for youngsters to study abroad.

“The Department of Labour will send five children of labourers abroad on scholarships each year,” he announced while addressing the education expo here, said an official handout. The SR International with other partners arranged the education expo that provided information to students about scholarship opportunities in six countries. The Branch Head for SR International Abida Jalali and Director Raja Sohail addressed the expo along with other experts from Lahore. Speaking on the occasion, Shaukat Yousafzai said that every year thousands of young people tried to go abroad illegally for education. He said the young people needed guidance, adding that student consultants were playing a key role in providing accurate information to the students. Shaukat Yousafzai said that educational expos were often held in big cities, but these should also be held in remote areas to facilitate the students.

The minister urged the youth to focus on educational activities as they should not waste their time.

Businessmen warn of protest against additional taxes

The businessmen have categorically rejected the collection of tax on transport and other services by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority.

They said that it was ‘unfair and was unacceptable to them. They warned to launch agitation if the additional taxes were not abolished. The matter was discussed during a meeting with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Sherbaz Bilour in the chair at the Chamber House here, said a press release. Engineer Manzoor Elahi, SCCI Senior Vice President, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI former presidents Riaz Arshad, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, representatives of Industrialists Association Peshawar and member of executive committee of the chamber, Zarak Khan, Ghulam Dastgir and others attended the meeting.

The participants in the meeting said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority was supposed to collect provincial tax while the manufacturing sector fell under the domain of the federal government. Therefore, they said the collection of tax on transport from 5 to 15 percent and other services by the authority was unconstitutional. They added the move was also against the spirit of the 18th constitutional amendment. The meeting participants said that the collection of transport tax was tantamount to closing industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which would trigger unemployment in the province and enhance cost of production.