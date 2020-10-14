Aleem slams Sindh for not releasing wheat to flour mills

LAHORE: Senior & Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said the Sindh government has not yet officially released a single grain of wheat to the flour mills while all the burden of wheat supply is on the Punjab government.

He said Tuesday that for the last two months the Punjab government has been supplying Rs1475 per maund wheat to flour mills to keep a bag of flour at Rs860 and in this connection, a subsidy of Rs5.25 billion is being borne as well. The minister said at present only the Punjab government is officially releasing subsidised wheat. A 20 kg bag of flour worth Rs860 is being sold in Punjab while the same is worth Rs1,400 in Karachi. He said the helpless Sindh government is completely insensitive and it is not only unfavourable for the people of Sindh but also for the whole of Pakistan.