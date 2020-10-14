Stray dogs kill two minor siblings

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Stray dogs Tuesday mauled and killed a boy and his sister in Chak/56/P. Five-year-old Shahnawaz and three-year-old Arbeli were playing when some stray dogs attacked and killed them. They were children of a family of Goth Pir Bakhsh Mureed Shah of Sindh and at the time they were living in the lands of a local landlord. When the news of the incident went viral on social media, the Punjab Chief Minister took notice and sought report from the Commissioner Bahawalpur and the RPO. Reportedly, the incident took place due to the presence of dead chickens thrown out from a local poultry farm and the meat attracted stray dogs. The CM stated in his statement that full justice would be administered to the grieved family and action will be taken against the responsible.