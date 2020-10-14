Maryam admits Shahbaz was trying to make deal: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has said the PML-N Vice President Maryam Safdar has admitted in Monday’s interview that she and her father were silent because Shahbaz Sharif was trying to make a deal. In a series of tweets, Shahbaz Gill said this was only half-truth which Maryam has just revealed, while the remaining half-truth is yet to come that what efforts were made by Maryam for the deal. He said he will come up with this story some other time. Meanwhile, responding to allegations of the PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira that police were arresting jiyalas from Gujranwala ahead of the opposition rally, Shahbaz Gill said in a humorous tone that if the statement of Kaira is to be believed then Punjab Police must be appreciated for finding jiyalas in Punjab even during existing times. On the issue of removal of the opposition banners in Gujranwala, he said banners can be installed only after payment of fee to the municipality. He said opposition is free to install banners after paying fee.