NAB to probe closure of Roosevelt Hotel

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal directed NAB Rawalpindi Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi to probe the closure of PIA owned Roosevelt Hotel and the circumstances which led to the closure of over 100 year old Hotel. The hotel is situated at the very important and central place at Manhattan, the prime area of New York City, the United States. Justice Javed Iqbal has directed NAB Rawalpindi DG to further probe that why the national asset is being closed and also chalk out the tangible reasons of losses of hundreds of dollars to the government of Pakistan. The NAB Rawalpindi has also been asked to identify those who were responsible for it. It was also directed to identify those who were involved in alleged negligence in performing the national duty and also not playing their due role in turning of Roosevelt Hotel into profit-making entity despite at prime place in accordance with the law. It is to be mentioned here that the administration of the Roosevelt Hotel announced that it will close its doors to customers permanently from October 31 due to financial constraints. "Due to the current economic impacts, after almost 100 years of welcoming guests to 'The Grand Dame of New York' the Roosevelt Hotel is regretfully closing its doors permanently as of October 31, 2020," the notice on the hotel’s website said.