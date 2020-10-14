Circular debt and IMF’s demand: ECC to approve conversion of Rs850b PHPL’s debt into public debt

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet scheduled to meet today (Wednesday) with a heavy agenda of conversion of more than Rs850 billion Power Holding Private

Limited’s (PHPL) debt to public debt as it was a major demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Finance Division has submitted a summary to the ECC asking for the company’s debt conversion, as it was one of the near-term measures the government had agreed with the Fund to reduce/contain the energy sector circular debt.

In December 2019, IMF Executive Board Completed the First Review of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility in which it was agreed, “The government (Pakistan) will absorb PHPL into its budget, fully recognising the liabilities in PHPL as debt of the government of Pakistan and taking over the servicing of the loans contained in PHPL.”

PHPL is a government-owned entity established for the purpose of securing financing for the power sector. About of the circular debt is held by it. Circular debt is the cash flow shortfall incurred in the power sector from the non-payment of obligations by consumers, distribution companies, and the government.

The Power Division has also asked for writing off of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) loan along with markup/interest, cost and other charges in relation to advance payment for Karkey Karadeniz Elektrik Uretim A.S. (Karkey) or to allow government of Pakistan grant for repayments thereof.

The committee will also take up a summary of the Ministry of information and broadcasting that seek allocation of additional funds for payment of media campaign launched on 5th August 2020.

ECC is also likely to give approval of a technical supplementary grant of Rs5 billion to Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) for enhancing its interest free loan program and access of poor to the financial services.

In order to enhance the scope of the IFL programme through provision of an additional amount of Rs5 billion as directed by the PM, the division initiated a summary to the ECC for the release of this fund.

The ECC approved the proposals on 10th June, 2020 that included that the technical supplementary grant of Rs20 million will be from lump provision, administrative costs of the project to remain within 5 percent; any interest income from the undisbursed amount to be utilised within the project and the remaining financial allocation to be provided through re-appropriation from Ehsaas/BISP budget during 2020/21.

In response to a query by PM office, PPAF has informed that since Rs20 million is a part of the overall financing of Rs5 billion for its utilisation as operational cost to be borne by the implementing partners, hence it can only spend once the full amount of Rs5 billion is released to PPAF.

In light of ECC decision on 10 June 2020, secretary BISP has issued concurrence to surrender the remaining amount of Rs4.98 billion in favor of PPAF during FY2020/21.

Since approval of technical supplementary grant requires recommendation of the ECC at first instance before its consideration by the federal cabinet for approval; it is proposed that technical supplementary grant of Rs4.98 billion may be authorised from BISP budgetary grant.