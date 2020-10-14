Ladakh Union Territory illegal: China

BEIJING: China does not recognize the Ladakh Union Territory illegally set up by India and the Arunachal Pradesh, Chinese Foreign Ministry''s Spokesperson Zhao Likjian said on Tuesday. "First, I want to make it clear that China does not recognise the Ladakh Union Territory, illegally set up by the Indian side and the Arunachal Pradesh," he said during his regular briefing. "We stand against the development of infrastructure facilities, aimed at military contention along the border area, " he added. He said that based on the two sides consensus, neither should take actions along the border that might escalate the situation that is to avoid undermining the two sides'' efforts to ease the situation.