Doctors, paramedics observe strike across Sindh

SUKKUR: Doctors and paramedics observed a strike on Tuesday by boycotting OPDs across Sukkur, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Jacobabad on the call of the Grand Health Alliance to press for their demands. Beside the boycott of OPDs, scheduled operations were also postponed at the government hospitals, creating severe problems for patients of the cities and neighbouring towns. Most of the patients had to return home untreated and without any medication.

The General Secretary PMA, Khairpur, Dr Muhammed Zaffar Jatoi, said doctors are performing duties while endangering their lives due to prevailing Covid-19 and three of their colleagues have died in the last 10 days. Against this backdrop, the Sindh government has abolished the 'health risk allowance', which is unjustified, he said. He said they will continue their strike till the restoration of the health risk allowance. Dr Jatoi claimed that despite the boycott, the doctors and paramedics were performing duties at the emergencies.