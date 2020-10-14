Love marriage: Armed men kill three people

SUKKUR: Some armed assailants attacked a house and shot dead a youth along with his father and brother over a love marriage dispute in Khairpur. Later, the attackers also set the house on fire.

The police said accused Gulzar Narijo along with his accomplices Nadir Ubeed and others attacked the house of Imran Narijo in village Khabar Sahatto near Setharja in Khairpur. The attackers allegedly shot dead the inmates, Imran Narijo, his father Dur Muhammad Narijo and brother Mobeen Narijo in the incident, while they also set the house on fire. Later, the police said the attackers kidnapped a woman Sidrat-ul-Muntiha, wife of deceased Imran Narijo.

Meanwhile, the police investigation revealed that the kidnapped woman, Sidrat-ul-Muntiha, belonged to Shikarpur, and had allegedly been living with the accused Gulzar Narijo without getting married. Later, she developed love relations with Imran Narijo and left Gulzar’s house to get married with the deceased. The police said in retaliation, Sidrat’s former lover Gulzar had attacked Imran’s house and shot him, his father and brother dead.