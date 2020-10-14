Sardar Tanveer appointed SA to Punjab CM

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairman Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has been appointed as the Special Assistant (SA) to the Punjab chief minister on Business, Investment and Trade Affairs. The Services and General Administration Department issued a notification with approval of the Punjab chief minister on Tuesday. Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, who was also member of the Punjab cabinet's in interim setup prior to 2018 general elections, is one leading businessmen of the country who has been instrumental in attracting foreign investment to the country.