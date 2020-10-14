Marriyum is a liar: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Tuesday said Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb is a liar and the only reality about Shahbaz Sharif is that he is a money launderer. In response to a statement of Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said such acts demonstrate character of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz. He said Shahbaz Sharif must tell what is his relation with Manzoor paparwala. He also took exception to the statement of Shahbaz Sharif in which he blamed the NAB of mistreatment. He said he would ask the NAB to give food to Shahbaz through the rooftop, but seek answers from him.