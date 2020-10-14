tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The district administration Tuesday launched a crackdown on blackmarketers, profiteers and those involved in creating artificial inflation. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak ordered action against shopkeepers of milk, meat, chicken and vegetable over flouting government fixed rates. The authorities arrested eleven price regulations violators and profiteers were also imposed Rs 212,000 fine.