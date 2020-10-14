Woman raped

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: A married woman was raped near Gadpur village, Chunian. Accused Asghar entered the house of Iftikhar and raped his wife. Chunian police registered a case.
WOMAN ABDUCTED: A married woman was abducted in Allahabad. Nadeem's wife Zobia Bibi went to bazaar from where she was abducted by unidentified kidnappers.