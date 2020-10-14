close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2020

Woman raped

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2020

KASUR: A married woman was raped near Gadpur village, Chunian. Accused Asghar entered the house of Iftikhar and raped his wife. Chunian police registered a case.

WOMAN ABDUCTED: A married woman was abducted in Allahabad. Nadeem's wife Zobia Bibi went to bazaar from where she was abducted by unidentified kidnappers.

Latest News

More From Pakistan