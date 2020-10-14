PM tasked me to contact ‘disgruntled’ PML-N MPs, says Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked him to contact the disgruntled lawmakers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who are fed up with the negative narrative of party leadership.

"Over 15 members of the National Assembly have now approached me while others are also flexing their muscles to part ways with the PML-N and join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in near future," Pervez Khattak said while speaking at a party joining gathering here. Member National Assembly Imran Khattak, Candidate for PK-63 by election Mian Umar Kakakhel and a large number of PTI workers and supporters were present on the occasion. The defence minister claimed that the PML-N would soon cut into three pieces, which would help dump the politics of agitation and personal vendetta.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said, had looted the country with both hands turn by turn during their rule. "They are now making a hue and cry when being held accountable for their plunder and misdeeds," he added.

Pervez Khattak made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not spare even his close aides and friends if found involved in corruption and malpractices while holding public offices. About artificial price-hike, he said that the government had now turned its focus towards controlling price-hike, unemployment and ensuring good governance, hoping that the situation would soon improve due to tangible steps against hoarders and profiteers. He also said that the PTI would win the upcoming by-election on PK-63 with a big margin and opposition parties would face a crushing defeat in the ensuing election contest.