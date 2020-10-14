Four bogies of freight train derail

SUKKUR: Four bogies of a freight train, going to Faisalabad from Karachi, derailed near the Pano Aqil railway station on Tuesday.

According to sources, four bogies of the Parcel Express derailed near the Pano Aqil railway station. The accident disrupted the rail traffic. No casualty was reported in the mishap. The sources said a PR team has left for the accident site from the Rohri Yard.

The Khyber Mail has been directed to stay at the Sangi Station, they said and added the train service was restored after three hours. Later, the trains stopped at different railway stations moved towards their destination.