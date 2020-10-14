close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2020

Four bogies of freight train derail

National

Our Correspondent
SUKKUR: Four bogies of a freight train, going to Faisalabad from Karachi, derailed near the Pano Aqil railway station on Tuesday.

According to sources, four bogies of the Parcel Express derailed near the Pano Aqil railway station. The accident disrupted the rail traffic. No casualty was reported in the mishap. The sources said a PR team has left for the accident site from the Rohri Yard.

The Khyber Mail has been directed to stay at the Sangi Station, they said and added the train service was restored after three hours. Later, the trains stopped at different railway stations moved towards their destination.

