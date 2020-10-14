OLMT project handed over to Punjab Mass Transit Authority

LAHORE: China North Industries Corporation (CR-NORINCO) successfully concluded handing over the OLMT project after its completion to Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA).

According to a spokesperson of the CR-NORINCO, the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project is the first officially launched urban mass transit project under the CPEC framework for the “One Belt And One Road" initiative, and also the first metro transit project of Pakistan. The agreement for this project was signed in April 2015 in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking its great significance for both China and Pakistan which is formally handed over to the PMA on October 9, 2020.

CR-NORINCO as a joint venture between China State Railway Group Co Ltd (CR) and China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) undertook the OLMT project and assumed responsibility for its specific implementation. The conceptual and detailed Engineering and Mechanical (E&M) work design of the OLMT project are completed by China Railway Design Corporation, whereas the soft loan was provided by the EXIM Bank of China.

The spokesperson added that the main line stretches over 25.58km, including an elevated track of 23.80km and an elevated transition track of 0.71km.