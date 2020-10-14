KP CM Mahmood Khan directs Irrigation Dept to introduce e-billing system

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed the authorities of the Irrigation Department to introduce an e-work order and e-billing system to ensure transparency in the contracts of development schemes being executed by the department. He was chairing a meeting to review the overall performance of the irrigation department here, said a handout.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the progress made so far on various development schemes, reforms initiatives introduced in the department and other related matters. The meeting was told that a total of 243 development projects had been reflected in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) within an allocation of Rs15806 million.

It was further told that 70 development schemes had been included in the ADP of the merged areas with an allocation of Rs2031 million whereas work is in progress on 16 different development projects worth Rs. 4731 million under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP). Regarding the projects of the Irrigation Department included in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), it was informed that Rs.657 million have been allocated for 12 projects under the PSDP.

It was informed that substantial progress had been made on the raising of Baran Dam in district Bannu to enhance its storage capacity, adding that the approved cost of said project is Rs515.331 million. Similarly, work on enhancing the storage capacity of Tanda Dam in district Kohat would be started by January next year.

It was informed that Rs 100 million had been allocated during the current fiscal year for the construction of Bara Dam in Khyber district, adding that work on Pehur Hig Level Canal extension scheme is in progress for which Rs2559.525 million had been allocated.