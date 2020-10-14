‘KP govt to send five poor students abroad every year for studies’

PESHAWAR: Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai said on Tuesday that the provincial government was taking steps to create opportunities for youngsters to study abroad.

“The Department of Labour will send five children of labourers abroad on scholarships each year,” he announced while addressing the education expo here, said an official handout. The SR International with other partners arranged the education expo that provided information to students about scholarship opportunities in six countries.

The Branch Head for SR International Abida Jalali and Director Raja Sohail addressed the expo along with other experts from Lahore. Speaking on the occasion, Shaukat Yousafzai said that every year thousands of young people tried to go abroad illegally for education.

He said the young people needed guidance, adding that student consultants were playing a key role in providing accurate information to the students. Shaukat Yousafzai said that educational expos were often held in big cities, but these should also be held in remote areas to facilitate the students. The minister urged the youth to focus on educational activities as they should not waste their time.