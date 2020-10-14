Two dengue patients reported in Punjab

LAHORE: Two more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 143 so far, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Tuesday.

The patients were confirmed as dengue virus positive in Lahore and Rawalpindi. As many as 15 dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred.