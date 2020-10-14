close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2020

MPAs call to end child marriage in Punjab

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2020

LAHORE: A number of parliamentarians from two major political parties and officials from government departments resolved to increase the minimum age of marriage for girls in Punjab from 16 to 18 years and make National Identity Card a mandatory document as an evidence of age at the time of marriage. They also announced to support a relevant amendment act which is pending in the Punjab Assembly and waiting for the approval.

This was announced during a “multi stakeholder dialogue on ending child marriage in Punjab,” which was held by Bargad, a leading youth development organisation in commemoration of the International Day of the Child Girl. Parliamentarians, government officials and representatives of civil society organisations, religious leaders and youth organisations attended the dialogue including MPAs and representatives of School Education, Human Rights and Minority Affairs attended.

Latest News

More From Pakistan