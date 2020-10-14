‘Hoarders, NRO seekers creating hype against govt’

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Tuesday said elements involved in hoarding of flour and sugar have coincided with NRO seekers to create hype against the government.

He said that the increase in flour prices was due to non-release of 1.5 metric ton of wheat by the Sindh government. Talking to a private news channel, Babar Awan said only the prime minister has the authority to issue policy guidelines against price hike which has to be implemented by the provinces. He said that comprehensive policy in this regard would be introduced within next two days.

The adviser also told that the government would table a bill before the National Assembly to abolish extra expenditures and irrelevant privileges of the heads of the state and the government.

To a question about the resignations of the opposition lawmakers from the assemblies, he said the next general elections would be held in 2023 as per schedule and by-election would be conducted on seats vacated by the opposition members in accordance with the Constitution.

About the FATF related legislation, he told that Pakistan had gone into grey list in 2017 and no legislation in this regard was made till 2019, but now there is zero chance for our country to go back into grey list.