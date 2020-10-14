In Pakistan, 60% of water is lost due to improper storage system

Islamabad : In Pakistan, 60 per cent of water is lost due to improper storage system. Currently, we are storing only 9-10 per cent of the water, which must be stored at least 40 per cent according to the international standards.

The issue was discussed at a roundtable jointly organised by Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) and Hanns Seidel Foundation. Roundtable discussion was titled ‘Water Security Challenges and Conservation Strategy for Pakistan.’ The discussion commenced with the opening remarks of Major General (r) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery HI(M), president CGSS. He welcomed the participants of the session and stated that water management is a significant issue from defence point of view also that needs to be addressed.

Dr. Steffen Kudella, resident representative, Hanns Seidel Foundation, Pakistan in his remarks stated that climate change is becoming a complex gamble to win. Pakistan is one of the most significant country of South Asia and relying on one river system would be risky. Furthermore, he stated that water needs to become a topic of regional dialogue and in collaboration of CGSS, we plan to organize broader events to discuss this issue with a broader regional audience.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, chairman, Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) stated that Pakistan has abundant water but the problem lies with efficient absorption and retaining mechanism. One major problem is development of water resources. "Currently, we are storing only 9-10 per cent of the water, which must be stored at least 40 per cent according to the international standards. Second most important issue is water resource management, 60 per cent of water is lost due to improper storage system. Thirdly, is the governance aspect. The water is provided free of cost and there is no incentive for saving water. We must emphasise on efficient utilization of water."

Ahmed Kamal, Chairman, Federal Flood Commission, Ministry of Water Resources, Govt of Pakistan stated that Pakistan has good resources of water but we are not managing it to the optimal level. Water scarcity is going to effect Pakistan by our own follies. Pakistan has been severely impacted in the last 5 years by the virtue of viable climate change. He recommended that small water conservation strategies must be adopted in various parts across the country which will enable to retain water in adequate amount.

Dr. Yusuf Zaraf, TI, former chairman, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) stated that unfortunately, in Pakistan, water has always been linked with power. On 4th August 2017, the Government decided to have a separate Ministry for water issues. Agriculture consumes 95 per cent of water. In the recent times, due to bad governance, we have increased the crops that consume more water. However, we have not opted for low delta water crops.