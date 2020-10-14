Teachers reject appointment of bureaucrat as HEC ED

Islamabad :Central President of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) Dr Sohail Yousaf has rejected the appointment of Shaista Sohail, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrate Services, as executive director of Higher Education Commission (HEC).

In a statement, said this appointment is a sheer violation of HEC Ordinance 2002 and prescribed rules which clearly state that the appointing authority of HEC Executive Director is an 18-member commission and any individual cannot make this important appointment. He said that HEC administration also violated the Supreme Court decision of 2011 through which Chief Justice of Pakistan, declared appointment of Federal Secretary Qamar Zaman Chaudhary null and void and authorised 18-members HEC commission to appoint new HEC Executive Director according to prescribed rules.

As per HEC rules, significant academic leadership is required for the executive director. Instead of appointing a person of significant contribution in higher education, a government official has been appointed without any advertisement and fulfilling required criteria.