close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2020

Suspect held; pistol seized

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2020

LAHORE:A suspected person was arrested from outside Supreme Court Registry on Tuesday. Police have recovered a pistol and bullets from his bag. He has been identified as Ahsan, son of Azam, a resident of Karim Park. He was shifted to Old Anarkali police station for investigation.

arrested: Green Town police claimed to have arrested four accused persons involved in the murder of a 40-year old man. The accused persons have been identified as Mansha, Younis, Faisal and Amjad. SP Mansoor Qamar said the accused persons had killed the victim named Ghaffar Joiya one month back on petty issue of cutting a cable TV network wire.

Latest News

More From Lahore