Suspect held; pistol seized

LAHORE:A suspected person was arrested from outside Supreme Court Registry on Tuesday. Police have recovered a pistol and bullets from his bag. He has been identified as Ahsan, son of Azam, a resident of Karim Park. He was shifted to Old Anarkali police station for investigation.

arrested: Green Town police claimed to have arrested four accused persons involved in the murder of a 40-year old man. The accused persons have been identified as Mansha, Younis, Faisal and Amjad. SP Mansoor Qamar said the accused persons had killed the victim named Ghaffar Joiya one month back on petty issue of cutting a cable TV network wire.