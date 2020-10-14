Govt accused of trying to stall PDM’s rally

LAHORE:PDM’s provincial leadership has pledged that the October 16 Gujranwala public meeting will take place no matter how hard the government pushes to stop it.

To review the preparations for the public meeting on October 16, a meeting was held in Gujranwala. PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah, Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith head Allama Sajid Mir and PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira along with leaders of other political parties attended the meeting. The meeting said the constitutional rights of freedom of expression, association and assembly were being usurped by the government to stall the public meeting.