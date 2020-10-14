Six corona patients die in 24 hours

LAHORE:Six Covid-19 patients died and another 128 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Tuesday. The toll of fatalities reached 2,258 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 100,892 in the province.

Out of a total of 100,892 infections in Punjab, 98,112 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per a spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 10,453 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,397,792 in the province.

After 2,258 fatalities and recovery of a total of 96,959 patients, as many as 1,675 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.