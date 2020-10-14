Ali Zafar opposes Meesha’s stay plea

LAHORE :Singer Ali Zafar on Tuesday submitted in the court that the stay application by singer Meesha Shafi in defamation suit against her is nothing but solely aimed to delay the proceedings of the suit.

Singer Meesha Shafi sought stay on the suit proceedings till the final decision on the FIR which Ali Zafar had registered against her and her witnesses. After which, the court had sought a reply from Ali Zafar in this regard.

Ali submitted his reply through his counsel Umar Tariq Gill on Tuesday that it is a settled law laid down by the superior courts of the country that both the civil and criminal proceedings can be initiated side by side and both proceedings are to be decided on their own merits. Merely pending criminal proceedings cannot be a bar to seek stay of civil proceedings and vice versa, Zafar added.

Ali Zafar said that FIA, after inquiry and investigation of almost two years and after issuing summons to all the accused, had come to the tentative assessment that offence under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Act, 2016, has been made out and for this reason, proceeded to register an FIR against the accused and only four of her witnesses are nominated in the FIR out of a total of 20 witnesses of the defendant mentioned in the list of private witnesses, Zafar said.

Ali Zafar requested the court to dismiss the stay application of Meesha Shafi. The court after receiving Ali's reply adjourned the hearing till Oct 17 for arguments.