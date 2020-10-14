District admin checks stores to ensure edibles availability

LAHORE:The district administration mobilised its field formations to check and ensure availability of flour, sugar and other edibles in the provincial metropolis here on Tuesday.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz paid surprise visits to various city grocery stores and checked availability of flour and sugar at DC counters. The DC visits Shadman Market, Noman General Store and Sawira Departmental store.

The team of DA found that flour was not available at the stores on which Noman Store was asked to ensure immediate availability of flour. Supplies of essentials commodities and DC counter were also checked at Sawira Department Store. The team checked implementation of government rates at DC counters at various other stores.

Meanwhile, ensuring the supply of flour in the city stores, the district administration also launched a crackdown on flour mills in Lahore. Assistant Commissioner City Tabriz Murree visited Afzal Flour Mill, met dealers and discussed flour supply.

He also visited 12 retailer shops and checked availability of flour. In case of non-availability of flour at three stores, instructions were issued to ensure immediate supply of flour. Revenue field staff in Tehsil City was also deputed to check the stores and ensure the supply of flour.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mehdi Maloff visited Data Flour Mill while he also raided a store on a report of stockpiling of flour at Jallo Moor. It was found that the store owner was stockpiling 15 kg and 50 kg flour bags in huge quantity. Store owner was arrested and a case was registered against him. Another retailer who was running a store under the name of Al-Makkah Store was selling 10 kg bag for Rs 500. The owner was arrested and an FIR was registered.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah in Ranjha visited Barkat Market and found that material of two under construction buildings was lying on a road. He arrested the contractors of both the buildings and cases were registered against them.