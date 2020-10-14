Former YDA president arrested over fake degree

LAHORE:The Anti-Corruption Establishment, Bahawalpur arrested former president of Young Doctors Association Punjab and current Additional MS of General Hospital, Dr Ajmal, whose degree had turned out to be fake. The accused was arrested after cancellation of his bail by the high court. A case was registered against him.

The accused had secured admission in Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur, in 1996-97 with a fake FSc certificate. A man named Master Manzoor Ahmed had made the fake FSC degree from Hyderabad Board Sindh for the accused. In the third year of MBBS, he got strong recommendation from Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur and migrated to Punjab Medical College. The PMC verified his FSc certificate from Hyderabad board, and it turned out to be fake. The PMC had expelled the accused from the third year of MBBS. He made fake migration letter and got admission to a medical college of Hyderabad, Sindh. ACE Punjab DG Muhammad Gohar Nafees said the accused not only usurped the right of a good student but also played with the people's lives.