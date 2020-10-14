Cabinet Committee meeting approves various proposals

LAHORE:The 37th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business was held at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Raja Basharat.

Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Minister for Sports Taimur Ahmad Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Local Government Secretary Law and Secretaries of other relevant bodies were also present.

The meeting approved the nomination of former Federal Secretaries Ghazanfar Abbas Jilani and Muhammad Athar Tahir for the Board of Directors of Lahore Waste Management Company and a proposal to relax ban on recruitment for regularisation of the visually-impaired daily wagers of different departments. Withdrawal of Excise and Taxation Department’s tax collection authority from post offices, appointment of Dr Jamil Anwar, Dr Fauzia Rehman, Dr Qaratul Ain, Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and Dr Zeeshan Danish as scientists in Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority, the proposal to reconstitute the Provincial Quality Control Board and to appoint Dr Muhammad Shabbir and Dr Khalid Bin Sattar as Directors in Punjab Mineral Company Pvt Ltd was agreed upon.