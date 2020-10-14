Medicine rates increased in PML-N era, PA told

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said it was PML-N, not the PTI government that increased the rates of medicine.

Responding to the criticism of opposition member Samiullah Khan over the failure of PTI government in controlling the price hike, Dr Yasmin Rashid on the floor of the House said that prices of medicines were increased in the era of PML-N.

The minister said that the government provided free-of-cost medicines to heart patients besides distributing health cards to over 5 million people in Punjab. Moreover, Fateha was also offered for slain religious scholar and head of Karachi's Jamia Farooqia seminary Maulana Dr Adil Khan, who was shot dead along with his driver in Karachi a few days ago. The Deputy Speaker later prorogued the session. This is noteworthy that the legislators didn't show keen interest in the session which was summoned on the requisition of Opposition. During the session that was prorogued on Tuesday, tension remained visible between PML-N dissident MPAs and rest of the PML-N members. A PML-N MPA Mian Rauf had manhandled PML-N dissident MPA Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri outside the assembly premises a few days ago and placed lota on his turban that ignited the devotees of spiritual followers of Mian Jaleel Sharaqpuri who also staged a protest outside the PA building.

Nishat Daha, a PML-N dissident MPA while talking to media strongly condemned the act by PML-N members and warned them to avoid doing it. He said he was part of PML-N and neither he would quit party nor tender his resignation.

During the session, another dissident member of PML-N Molvi Ghiasuddin was also barred from entering the PA premises by his own party colleagues.