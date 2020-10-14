Shia groups to stage ‘Kafan Posh’ rally on Sunday

Various Shia groups have announced they will stage demonstrations across Sindh on Friday and organise a ‘Kafan Posh’ rally towards the Chief Minister House on Sunday to protest against the provincial government for registering what they called “baseless cases against mourners” of the Chehlum procession.

In a joint meeting held at the Sindh office of the Shia Ulema Council on Monday, leaders of Shia groups devised their future plan of action after the end of the ultimatum of 48 hours they had set for the government to withdraw the cases lodged against more than 100 mourners, including scholars, across the province.

Allama Baqir Zaidi, Allama Nazir Naqvi, Allama Shabbir Mesami, Allama Kamran Abidi, Moulana Aqil Musa and other prominent leaders attended the meeting.

They showed their concerns over the recent wave of arrests and raids for the arrest of members of the Shia community and termed such actions as a “biased and discriminatory” crackdown of the provincial government.

Announcing their future plan, they agreed that all Shia groups would jointly organise protests across the province, including Karachi, on Friday, while on Sunday, they would stage a “Kafan posh” march towards the CM House to register their protest.