Wed Oct 14, 2020
Our Correspondent 
October 14, 2020

Traffic cop robbed of official weapon, mobile phone

Karachi

Our Correspondent Â 
October 14, 2020

A traffic policeman was deprived of his official weapon and also injured during a robbery incident that took place in the Shah Latif police jurisdiction on Tuesday. Police said that two men on a motorbike snatched the official weapon and mobile phone of the cop in Lashari Mohalla as well as injured him when they hit his head with a pistol. Officials said Head Constable Ayub is posted at the Mehran Highway traffic police section. They said that a case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

