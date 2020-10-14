Traffic cop robbed of official weapon, mobile phone

A traffic policeman was deprived of his official weapon and also injured during a robbery incident that took place in the Shah Latif police jurisdiction on Tuesday. Police said that two men on a motorbike snatched the official weapon and mobile phone of the cop in Lashari Mohalla as well as injured him when they hit his head with a pistol. Officials said Head Constable Ayub is posted at the Mehran Highway traffic police section. They said that a case has been registered and further investigation is under way.