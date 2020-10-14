Babar, Shaheen top runs, wickets charts

LAHORE: Number one T20I ranked batsman Babar Azam has now most runs in T20 cricket this year than anyone else in the world.

Babar has just left behind Alex Hales (895), reaching 896. The right-handed batsman has scored three back-to-back half-centuries in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

The other three highest T20 run-scorers are Marcus Stoinis (809), Colin Munro (787), and KL Rahul (710).

On the other hand, Shaheen Shah Afridi has taken 39 T20 wickets in the calendar year, leaving Rashid Khan (38) behind. Haris Rauf is the third-highest T20 wicket-taker with 35 wickets. Shadab Khan is the fourth with 34 wickets.