Zimbabwe officials term arrangements satisfactory

RAWALPINDI: Zimbabwe’s security delegation has expressed its satisfaction over the arrangements finalised for the quarantine period of the visiting squad after spending a busy day in Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Tuesday.

Accompanied by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) security and vigilance department officials, the delegation visited the Army Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pearl Continental Hotel and Pindi Stadium to check the arrangements.

The five-member delegation not only termed the arrangements satisfactory but also rated these as top of the line for the visitors. The visiting team will practice at the Army Stadium during their quarantine period before moving to a hotel in Islamabad and shifting their practice session to Pindi Stadium from October 26 onward.

“The delegation’s members expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements being made for team’s stay, quarantine period activities, and cricket practice at the Army Stadium. We have made sure their stay during quarantine period would be free of pressure,” a PCB’s security official said.