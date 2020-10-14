close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2020

KP fined for slow over-rate

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have been fined Rs25,000 for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Tuesday’s fixture against Sindh in the National T20 Cup.

KP were two overs short of their target after taking into account time allowances and were charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel that deals with minimum over-rate offences.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Imran Jawed and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Saqib Khan.

KP captain Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Mohammad Javed.

Latest News

More From Sports