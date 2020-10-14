Adeel takes Sindh to win at National U19

LAHORE: Sindh, Central Punjab and Northern had opening day honours in the National Under-19 50-over Tournament that rolled into action at three venues of the city on Tuesday.

Adeel Meo’s six wickets guided defending champions Sindh to a winning start as they recorded a five-wicket win over Balochistan, while Central Punjab and Northern defeated Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, respectively.

At LCCA ground in Lahore, Balochistan after being put to bat were bundled out for 171 in 45.2 overs.

For Sindh, slow left-arm bowler Adeel grabbed six wickets for 20 runs in 10 overs, while Haider Razzaq took two wickets for 27.

For Balochistan, Mohammad Ibrahim Senior contributed a 56-ball 41, hitting seven fours. He knitted a 74-run partnership for the third wicket with Basit Ali (29 off 57 balls).

Sindh chased down the target in 33.2 overs, thanks to Talha Ahsan’s unbeaten knock of 34 from 54 balls which included three fours and a six. Mubashir Nawaz scored an unbeaten 27. They added 73 runs in the sixth-wicket unbroken partnership.

Hikmat Ullah took three wickets for 41.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Central Punjab defeated Southern Punjab by four wickets.

Southern Punjab, after opting to bat, scored 210 for six in 50 overs. Mohammad Shehzad top-scored with a 89-ball 70, which was studded with six fours and a six. Mubashar Ali scored an unbeaten 54 off 50 balls laced with six fours.

Saeed Ali took two wickets for 48.

Mohammad Huraira (46) and Umar Eman (40) helped Central Punjab chase down the target in 38.5 overs for the loss of six wickets.