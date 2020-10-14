Waqar hints at workload-sharing policy for pacers

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has hinted at introducing a workload-sharing policy to keep leading pacemen fit for international commitments.

In an interview with ‘The News’ on Tuesday, Waqar said too much burden has taken its toll on some frontline bowlers. “There is a need for adjustments where we can save our bowlers from extra pressure,” he said.

“Playing regular white-ball cricket and being a regular member of the Test side is like putting too much pressure on a bowler.

“It’s asking a bit too much from bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi, who plays all formats, and Naseem Shah, who was recently seen playing in two formats regularly. There are also others who are knocking at the doors of international cricket in all formats.

“Therefore, we need to use our resources in a way in which we can protect our best bowlers for important events. So, we are in a process of making adjustments where required,” Waqar added.

He agreed with a similar policy of England, as they play leading pacemen James Anderson and Stuart Broad in Tests only. “Other cricket boards will have to adopt the same policy, because you cannot afford your top bowlers playing all formats and risking injuries in the process,” Waqar said.

The bowling coach praised upcoming bowlers, saying pacemen such as Haris Rauf, Musa Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and a host of others have the potential to share the workload for Pakistan. “They are all good options and will be utilized in the coming days.”

To a question on the new talent on display in the ongoing National T20 Cup, Waqar said: “There are a few such as Ahmad Bashir and Khurram Shahzad who require grooming and coaching.

“Look, to become a quality fast bowler one needs years of hard work. It is not something that comes overnight. The High Performance Centre is already working on a back-up squad. Whenever my expertise is required, I am available. We had many plans but due to Covid-19, many of them could not materialise.”

One of the plans, Waqar said, was to establish a pace bowlers’ camp. “But I feel first-class cricket teaches a lot to pace bowlers. I call on all youngsters to work on their fitness and try to make the most of the opportunities coming their way in first-class cricket.

“With fewer teams in action and everything on television we will be in a better position to monitor players’ progress. Junior cricket will also be followed like never before,” Waqar said.